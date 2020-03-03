Return from Lesvos, 3 March 2020

I left Skala Sikamineas, Lesvos, before dawn on Saturday, just as everything we took for granted began to fall apart.

My two weeks there had been quiet, with only a handful of landings to deal with. But on Thursday night Turkey’s President Erdogan announced he was opening the floodgates and pointing all the DPs in his country in the general direction of Greece. Social media – which bristles with hate against refugees and those who help them – even started focusing its poison on Skala Sikamineas, a place so out of the way that few people know it exists. The serenity with which operations have gone on there since 2015, even during flare-ups in the island’s capital Mytilini or around the notorious Moria camp, has been extraordinary; the affection of locals for Lighthouse Relief and its volunteers has always been – and remains – palpable. So this state of affairs came as a shock.

On Friday I took turns staring through a telescope from 8am until 5.30pm, first down at the chapel on the port, and then from Lighthouse HQ: going to our usual look-out point further up the hill was deemed too risky given the invective being hurled at us.

Far from the flotillas of desperation being predicted, two boats arrived: certainly nothing out of the ordinary for a late-February day but the journalists stuck on Lesvos since the riots of ten days ago were overjoyed to find something else to focus their attention on, and turned these poor souls into an international story. That was the last day of almost-normality.

A largely sympathetic story in the New York Times drew more not-entirely-helpful attention. A tweet (bizarrely) from Katie Hopkins proffered Lighthouse being in the right place at the right time (ahem… LHR has been there 24 hours a day for the past five years, through months of no landings at all and days when the dinghies never stopped: it would have been weird had we not been there on this day) as ultimate proof of collaboration between NGOs and the Turkish forces of darkness, whetting extremist appetites. (The ironic thing about the landing which drew Hopkins’ hateful attention was that the dinghy in question was guided into LHR hands by a rhib dropped from the Vanguard, a British border force vessel.)

As I was half way to the airport, another boat landed. Those 74 people, including lots of very small children, are still there on the beach as I write, along with another 47 who arrived on Sunday. After Saturday morning’s landing, the LHR people involved in helping the boat in and distributing clothes and food were taken off to Mytilini police station for questioning. Volunteers in Skala Sikamineas were confined to their accommodation. Stories of roaming bands of thugs abounded.

Even before I left the locals had been readying themselves, determined to a wo/man to put up barricades in defence of LHR’s amazing volunteers. Marianna in Goji’s bar had moved her alsatian on to the front porch as an early-warning system in case of hostile raids. The inhabitants of Sikaminea, high up on the mountain behind the port, were ready to drop down to take up our defence. But despite preparations, they were helpless on Saturday evening when the mob from ‘elsewhere’ that had gathered outside the now-disused Stage Two transit camp immediately above Skala Sikanineas torched the structure. The right-wing mayor of Molyvos had (it seems) sent out a message asking the mob to ensure that there were no sneaky manoeuvres to reopen the camp to give a minumum of shelter to the latest refugee arrivals who were being prevented by unrest and road-blocks from being taken south to Moria. The mob interpreted this in the most literal way: Stage Two is now a charred wreck.

Another day confined to quarters for the LHR volunteers; an order to stand down and cease operations or face arrest to all NGOs; a day of chaos, hate and horror. A child died when refugees capsized their boat off the south-eastern shore of the island, having been assured by smugglers on the Turkish side that that was a failsafe way to have themselves picked up by coastguards. An angry crowd hurled invective and missiles at a dinghy that came into Thermi harbour, and refused to let it dock. A stomach-churning video emerged of Hellenic Coast Guard deliberately circling a dinghy at speed, attacking it with long sticks, then firing shots into the water around it. Lesvos was split in half by roadblocks set up perhaps by police or perhaps by vigilantes – nothing was clear. And in Mytilini the press and NGO workers were being attacked by masked youths with chains and sticks. The situation was getting out of hand.

To the extent that yesterday LHR was forced to find a way to evacuate its wonderful, devoted volunteers – something that would have seemed unthinkable just days ago. There was nothing they could do there: they had been threatened with arrest if they tried to intervene in landings. They departed in the knowledge that, in Skala Sikamineas at least, the refugees would be looked after. The owner of a local restaurant was feeding them. The UNHCR has pulled out of the north shore but their local reps are still providing drinking water and extra blankets.

And the big hearts of the inhabitants of Skala Sikamineas are going out to ‘their’ volunteers as well.

“I am really very sorry about everything that have happened recently,” said a message from slightly grumpy Maria in the bakery. “We all in the village love the guys that came and cleaned the sea and have lived with us altogether peacefully the recent years and have helped all the people. I don’t want your life to be in any danger…let us wait for the future. I feel that I have to express to all of you that I am very sorry. If I can help at anything let me know… I care about you, we have become friends, family all these years that you have been here.”

That Lesvos was going to explode was obvious. It was only waiting for the final straw, and Erdogan provided that. Arrivals have not sky-rocketed, but that doesn’t quell the terror of another avalanche.

The island is full of fantastic, kind people. But there are situations that challenge even the kindest.

Then there are the people who have resented the refugees right from the start, who say (quite understandably) that increasing numbers and lack of coherent policy has damaged their lives and their livelihoods.

And there are the racist thugs, who have crawled from the shadows into the bright sunlight, emboldened by the advent of a right-wing government favouring strong-arm tactics, and who have, almost certainly, been bolstered over the past few weeks by fellow extremists drafted in from the mainland.

That the ghastly Moria camp now houses 20,000 people where it was intended for 3,000 is common knowledge. That resources are diverted away from the local populace towards these unfortunates is a widely held belief (and it has to be said, infrastructure such as medical services and water were inefficient even before the first big influx of 2015, so high numbers of arrivals have taken their toll).

The new government swept to power promising to deal with the ‘migrant crisis’ with hardline measures. But for residents on Lesvos and the other islands that implies removing the refugees, not building bigger, better camps right there. But this latter is what the government is planning to do, creating an odd coalition of right and left who, for very different reasons, are united in being dead set against any moves which mean that hotspot status is prolonged, enshrined, immortalised.

Now Greece has declared a one-month moratorium on accepting asylum demands, and has begun army manoeuvres along the east coast of Lesvos, shooting live ammunition across the sea where refugee dinghies cross, towards the country’s traditional foe, Turkey. The scope for disaster is unlimited.

In an unsettling way it’s the continuation/culmination of an EU policy which has increasingly handled the refugee issue as a security problem along its borders rather than a humanitarian one on its soil.

Greece’s claims that it has been abandoned to look after the refugee crisis all alone are not entirely true: something in the region of €2 billion in EU funds have been channeled into the country since 2015, and more is on the way. But money is one thing: a lasting solution is another and that’s not going to be building bigger camps and stepping up repression. Nothing will stop people fleeing hardships and conflicts to a large extent of our making. We’ve got to learn to accept, integrate and deal with it. To do otherwise is a shameful dereliction of our responsibility towards humanity as dictated – or so one would hope – by our European values.

PLEASE CONSIDER DONATING TO LIGHTHOUSE RELIEF WHICH WILL RESUME ITS VITAL WORK ON THE NORTH SHORE OF LESVOS AS SOON AS POSSIBLE, AND CONTINUES TO OFFER PSYCHO-SOCIAL SUPPORT FOR CHILDREN AND YOUTH IN THE RITSONA REFUGEE CAMP ON THE GREEK MAINLAND