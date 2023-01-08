8 January 2023

It’s sacriligeous I know but there have been times over the past month or so when I’ve found myself musing “a lockdown. Just a little lockdown. A couple of weeks or so when I have an excuse for going nowhere. Wouldn’t that be nice…”

The end-of-year work rush combined with guests and family and various other commitments around town to make life one headlong rush. On a day not long before Christmas I stopped to buy a couple of things in a convenience store down in the valley, and picked up a roll of stripey purple wrapping paper. As I climbed back into the car it dawned on me: “what’s the paper even for? I haven’t bought any presents.” That was a memorable low point.

The longing for an excuse to slow down came – ironically – on the heels of an enforced stop. Covid finally got me. At first I thought the worst thing about it was the end of that smug feeling of invincibility. But after I while I realised that the walls of tiredness I ran into regularly in the aftermath were far worse. I consoled myself thinking that at least I could socialise risk-free at Christmas. And did.

The grim, grey damp of November (157.2mm) and December (173mm) finally came to an end but the weird and worrying warm continues. I mean, we all like being warm. And reduced heating costs in a winter which promised to be a crisis of biblical proportions are of course welcome. But there has hardly been a day when the thermometre hasn’t risen to over ten degrees (50°F), and 15 degrees (59°) hasn’t been uncommon. And nights, too, have been silly-mild. I remember just one frost so far this winter, but it wasn’t even cold enough to create ice on the little zinc bowl containing my dwarf water lilies – my definitive sign that things are nippy. The average December average temperature rose from 5.8° in 2021 to 8.9° in 2022. And you can feel it.

We’re not, I should say, alone with our balmy temps. The whole of Europe is gripped by what is now officially a Severe Weather Event. If you stop to think about it – and we all really really should – it’s scary.

This year’s festive events in CdP were a bit of a damp squib – not helped by the weather but stymied even more by mediocre organisation and a lack of anything worth even considering attending. Not a good year at all, with a single redeeming feature: one energy-saving measure for this austere winter was a lack of ghastly piped Christmas music through the streets of the centro storico. Yes, sure, a tiny bit of me misses the wonderful juxtaposition of a heavily decorated medieval townscape with the sound of Shane McGowan trading sweet nothings with Kirsty MacColl (“you’re a bum you’re a drunk you’re an old slut on junk”, “you scumbag you maggot you cheap lousy faggot”) in Fairytale of New York. But that was just a redeeming snippet in an interminable, execrable Yuletide loop. Hurrah for cost cutting!

There may not have been much to entertain the troops in town but that hasn’t stopped me having my busiest January ever at Pieve Suites. The whole town was pretty much booked out over the few festive days but my reservations are continuing through the month.

I’ve come to break my guests down into ‘AirBnB types’ and ‘booking.com’ types. The former are communicative and inquisitive and keen to experience the place to the full. They want to sit down with me for a coffee or an aperitivo to talk about the town and the area; they actively seek recommendations and want to know about the places where other visitors don’t venture. The latter, on the other hand, are startled or embarrassed to find a human being greeting them on arrival: many of them would clearly prefer a key box with a safety code by the front door and total anonymity on arrival. They shuffle about as I try to make friendly conversation. I know they’d be far more comfortable if I just left. In extreme cases, I have to explain at check-out that no, I really don’t want to count the cutlery to make sure they’re not making off with anything. “Honestly?” I find myself asking, to their evident astonishment. “You think I’d do that? In general I trust my guests.”

The types don’t necessarily reach me through the platforms I’ve assigned to them: there’s a bit of mix and match but for the most part, the stereotype holds. Oddly, it’s Italians who tend more towards the latch-key model: I guess the voluble, laid-back ones go abroad for their hols. (Again, of course, this is definitely not a hard-and-fast rule: I’ve had plenty of delightful Italians too.) But antipodeans and Americans, and the majority of Europeans are far more likely to strike a matey note.

We’ve started the year with a double whammy of woodcutters on the hillside opposite and hunters going beserk in the valleys. Yesterday, punctuating an incessant soundtrack of whining chainsaws, hunters slaughtered nine or possibly ten boar in our neighbours’ field and woods. We stood outside the kitchen rooting for two fleet beasts rocking their way across our field to escape the wild firing. A third was not so lucky, and was dealt with smartly in mid-field.

It’s infuriating (and apologies for yet another hunter-rant) that in order to finish off our path-clearing along the fig-tree level (through land which is not, technically, ours but we love it and no one else ever goes there) to the spring up on the edge of Fabio’s land, we had to don hi-vis jackets and make as much human noise as possible to be certain that we wouldn’t be mistaken for prey. On our own property (more or less). On the kind of pleasant Saturday in January when being out in the fields is the only thing to do. It makes my blood boil.

At one point, not even those precautions were good enough. One of the murderous brethen came over to ask whether we wouldn’t mind just going inside the house “for ten minutes”… which turned out to be closer to 45. There was a wounded boar, he said (it proved to be two of them), in the thorny scrub which rambles up the hill between us and the neighbours, immediately adjacent to where we were working. They wanted to let the dogs loose to flush the poor animal(s) out.

We obliged, and used the time to have lunch.

Boar killed, our intruders were up against the problem of removing them. The neighbours are away. I don’t know whether the hunters balked at passing through the property without permission (unlikely) or whether the neighbours had locked the gate to the field (quite probable). And so they came to us, cap in hand, to ask whether they could use the bumpy slip road into our adjoining field. As the idea of boar carcasses littering the countryside is even less appetising than the thought of a truckload of them ploughing across our fields, we said yes. At which point the drama began. “Careful down there beyond the oaks,” L pointed out helpfully. “It’s very very wet.”

First, the pickup they were so blithely confident about ended up axle-deep and sliding crab-like. Cue the tractor which managed to pull the pickup out of the mire and cross the field. But laden down with its grisly cargo, little trotters sticking out at all angles, it then proceeded to get almost as stuck in the mud in the same spot. It took much muddy manoeuvring to inch its way out.

It’s a disaster area down there. Plus the container where I keep grass clippings is now at a jaunty angle and the old bench under the oak tree has become a death trap thanks to tractor carelessness. Needless to say, I made it clear how I felt about all this.

As I kept a very hostile eye on proceedings, one of the hunters regaled me with tales. Just recently they had had to call out the Carabinieri on one odd character a couple of valleys over who threatened them with a dagger and a scimitar and tried to throw them off his land. I haven’t come across this recently arrived resident who, apparently, strolls about town with his weapons and his cape and his knee breeches (if I understood correctly: the narration was interrupted by the shenanigans with the tractor) and who is creating an astrological observatory and meditating on cosmic harmony and whose vegetarianism extends to having a pet boar which wanders his property in defiance of local mores. I relished the idea of the hunters calling the cops rather than the other way round: the image of a bunch of testosterone-fueled eejits armed with high precision weaponry being intimidated by an eccentric with a scimitar was just too delicious.

Today the hunters were back, to clean up in the valley on the other side of the house. It being Sunday, the woodcutters were sparing us the chainsaw whine and taking the opportunity to stack fallen trunks. For which, thanks. But they certainly weren’t leaving us in peace. From the opposite hillside they were blasting a snippet of very characteristic Italian football chant, on a ten-second loop. We presumed it was to make sure that hunters knew where they were and to convince escaping boar to flee in the opposite direction. Or perhaps it’s just because they can’t exist without some kind of deafening white noise.

So much for our peaceful Sunday.

The last sunset of 2022.